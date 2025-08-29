August 29, 2025 10:30 PM हिंदी

Army rescues eight people trapped in Telangana floods

Army rescues eight people trapped in Telangana floods

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) The Army safely rescued eight people trapped in floodwaters in Medak district of Telangana on Friday, an official statement said.

A column of the Bison Division, operating under the aegis of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (HQ TASA), successfully completed the rescue operation.

Eight people were trapped after the overflow of Pocharam Reservoir triggered a deluge and led to the catastrophic collapse of a bridge on the state highway.

The rescued individuals were administered first aid and provided with essential medical care. Furthermore, a major breakthrough was achieved with the rescue of eight missing children from Kamareddy, reuniting them with their relieved families, a defence release said.

The army is working in close coordination with the civil administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to provide critical support to those affected by the floods. With its expertise and resources, the army column is tirelessly striving to mitigate the impact of the disaster and restore normalcy in the region, it said.

The army's prompt and selfless response is a testament to its unwavering commitment to serving the nation and its people in times of crisis. The Bison Division Army Column under HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area remains steadfast in its resolve to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, upholding the values of duty, compassion and service to the nation, it added.

Telangana’s Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department said it rescued 1,646 people in flood-hit districts during the last three days.

The department, with the help of the SDRF and local fire station crew, rescued these people in 31 separate operations in Kamareddy, Medak, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Nirmal districts.

Five of these people were rescued by armed forces helicopters in the Rajanna Sircilla district. At Mid Manir, these five persons were stranded on the other side of Narmala Vagu. The crew of Siricilla Fire Station provided assistance to the helicopter team, and the rescue operation was successfully carried out.

--IANS

Ms/

LATEST NEWS

India’s GDP growing at a robust pace despite global uncertainties: Economist

India’s GDP growing at a robust pace despite global uncertainties: Economist

‘Urban Naxal mindset’: BJP slams Mahua Moitra, Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks

‘Urban Naxal mindset’: BJP slams Mahua Moitra, Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks

Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal star as Tamil Thalaivas secure 38-35 win over Telugu Titans in exciting opener in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Friday night. Photo credit: PKL

PKL Season 12: Pawan, Arjun star as Tamil Thalaivas prevail over Telugu Titans in exciting opener

Rahul Gandhi insulted Bihar, people will respond appropriately: BJP’s Rohan Gupta

Rahul Gandhi insulted Bihar, people will respond appropriately: BJP’s Rohan Gupta

Union Sports Minister leads India’s biggest-ever national sports day celebrations

Union Sports Minister leads India’s biggest-ever national sports day celebrations

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 4 girls & 2 boys before welcoming first baby Nisha

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 4 girls & 2 boys before welcoming first baby Nisha

Shraddha Arya thanks her "tiny tribe" for choosing her as their mother

Shraddha Arya thanks her "tiny tribe" for choosing her as their mother

Gujarat CM flags off grand procession during ‘Siddhi Tap Parna Mahotsav’ in Bhavnagar

Gujarat CM flags off grand procession during ‘Siddhi Tap Parna Mahotsav’ in Bhavnagar

Report details how Pakistan’s power elite undermines foreign assistance (File image)

Report details how Pakistan’s power elite undermines foreign assistance

Next polls riskiest in Bangladesh's history: Election Commission (File image)

Next polls riskiest in Bangladesh's history: Election Commission