Armed teen arrested outside US capitol

Washington, Feb 18 (IANS) An 18-year-old man wearing a tactical vest and carrying a loaded shotgun was arrested after running toward the US Capitol, prompting a swift response from United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers.

The arrest occurred shortly after noon on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. According to the USCP, officers “surrounded and arrested a man who ran toward the US Capitol with a loaded shotgun.” The suspect was later identified as Carter Camacho of Smyrna, Georgia.

Capitol Police said Camacho drove a white Mercedes-Benz SUV to the 100 block of Maryland Avenue Southwest before exiting the vehicle holding the shotgun near the West Front of the Capitol. He was confronted by officers as he approached the building.

“As he approached the Capitol, Capitol Police officers observed this individual, challenged him and ordered him to drop the weapon and get on the ground, which he did comply with. He was then taken into custody,” Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said at a news conference.

Sullivan said the suspect “made it to the base of the steps leading to the Capitol before being apprehended.” Officers drew their firearms during the encounter. Camacho complied with orders and was taken into custody without injury.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the officers, no one was hurt,” the USCP said in a statement.

Police said the suspect was wearing a tactical vest and tactical gloves and was carrying multiple rounds of ammunition. A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were found inside the SUV, which was located in front of the US Botanic Garden on Maryland Avenue, SW. Authorities said the vehicle was not registered in his name.

“Who knows what could have happened if we didn’t have officers” at their posts, Sullivan added.

Camacho has been charged with Unlawful Activities, Carrying a Rifle without a License, Unregistered Firearm, and Unregistered Ammunition. Police said he was not previously known to Capitol Police, and the USCP’s Threat Assessment Section is investigating to determine his motive.

Sullivan noted that regular preparedness drills played a role in the response. “Just last summer, we held an active threat exercise on the West Front of the US Capitol – in the very location where today’s officers stopped the suspect,” he said. “These now routine exercises are planned monthly and in different areas of the Capitol Complex to keep our officers ready for potential threats just like this.”

“I think it’s important to note that just a few months ago, we had an active shooter exercise right here on the West Front, virtually in the same spot. And we do those active shooter exercises every single month, and that’s why we do it,” Sullivan said.

The incident temporarily led law enforcement to close traffic and caution people to stay away from the area. The Capitol was quieter than usual on Tuesday, with lawmakers away from Washington on a pre-scheduled recess.

Sullivan said the episode would not alter security arrangements ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress soon.

