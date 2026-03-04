Armed Forces celebrate Holi across frontlines, blending festivity with mission readiness

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated with zeal and camaraderie by the Indian Armed Forces across various fronts, reflecting both the spirit of the festival and a continued commitment to operational readiness.

From high-altitude posts along the Indo-Tibetan border to forward air bases, personnel marked the occasion with traditional festivities, sweets, and cultural programmes, while reaffirming their dedication to national security.

Air Marshal I.S. Walia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force, celebrated Holi at a forward base. Blending festive cheer with a focus on mission preparedness, he reviewed operational readiness and shared sweets with air warriors and personnel from other services. The celebrations emphasised that even amidst the rigours of duty, the Armed Forces uphold traditions and foster morale among troops.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) posted on X, “Holi at 14,300 ft! Amid the frozen expanse of Pangong Lake (14,300 ft), #ITBP troops of North West Frontier celebrated Holi with residents of Vibrant villages. Local children presented a lively cultural programme, adding colour & warmth to the high-altitude celebrations.”

Earlier, ITBP also shared, “The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated with great enthusiasm at FHQ today, reflecting the vibrant spirit and camaraderie of the Force. Sh. Sanjay Gunjyal, IPS, ADG (HQs), graced the occasion and extended festive greetings to all ranks, celebrating unity and togetherness.”

The Indian Army extended its greetings to citizens, with a post on X stating, “General Upendra Dwivedi, #COAS and Indian Army extend Holi greetings to all citizens of the country. General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and All Ranks of Indian Army wish everyone a Happy Holi.”

These celebrations highlight how the Armed Forces maintain their traditions and foster a sense of unity and joy, even while stationed in remote or challenging environments. The colourful festivities, cultural programmes, and exchanges of sweets across units demonstrate the human side of defence personnel, balancing duty and festivity.

From the frozen frontiers of Pangong Lake to forward air bases in the east, Holi celebrations across the services showcased not only the vibrancy of the festival but also the enduring spirit of camaraderie, resilience, and dedication that defines India’s Armed Forces.

Even amid operational responsibilities, troops found moments to connect, celebrate, and spread joy, reinforcing the importance of togetherness and morale.

