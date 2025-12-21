Armaan Malik marks 18 years in the music industry with an adorable memory

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Singer and composer Armaan Malik penned a heartfelt note on social media as he marked 18 years in the music industry.

Commemorating the special occasion, Armaan decided to take a trip down memory lane and uploaded a picture from his first professional photoshoot before stepping into the entertainment industry on the Stories section of his Instagram handle.

Expressing gratitude for his journey, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "18 years in the music industry today! This was my first professional photoshoot, before my debut Bollywood song. Grateful for my journey, always (Red heart emoji) (sic)".

In another social media post, Armaan thanked all those who have stood by him during his journey.

"18 years flew by real quick!! Just feeling thankful for all my angels who’ve been part of this ride from day one. Your love never goes unnoticed. Onwards and upwards" (sic)," he wrote.

Armaan made his debut as a child singer back in 2007 with the song "Bum Bum Bole" for Aamir Khan's "Taare Zameen Par". In 2011, he made his primary on-screen appearance in the film "Kaccha Limboo".

Ever since then, he has delivered some memorable numbers that remain at the top of the charts of music lovers.

As we wrap up 2025, Armaan called it one of the most difficult years of his life.

He shared that the year gone by forced him to see himself and others in a new light and gave birth to a new version of him.

The singer shared on social media, "Putting work and accomplishments aside, this has been the most difficult year of my life and I know I am not alone in that. This year forced me to see myself and others with a clarity that broke me open and gave birth to someone new. (sic)"

"In the Year of the Snake, I shed an entire skin and stepped into a new version of myself. Welcoming new energy and healing as we step into the light of the sun and into the new year: 2026," he added.

--IANS

pm/