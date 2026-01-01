Arjun-starrer 'Seetha Payanam' to hit screens on February 14

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) The makers of actor and director Arjun Sarja’s eagerly awaited action entertainer, ‘Seetha Payanam’, have now announced that the film will hit screens on February 14 for Valentine's Day this year.

Produced by Shree Raam Films, Seetha Payanam is multi-talented actor and director Arjun Sarja’s latest directorial venture.

The film stars Arjun’s daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, in the lead role, while Niranjan, Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, and Kovai Sarala will be seen in pivotal roles as well.

Arjun also plays an important character in this film, in which his nephew Dhruva Srja has come on board for a special role.

On the New Year, Shree Ram Films took to its social media timelines to announce the film's release date. It said, "Through love. Through gratitude. A journey begins. #SeethaPayanam. WORLDWIDE RELEASE | FEB 14, 2026. Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam , Hindi."

It may be recalled that the makers had announced that Dhruva Sarja plays a character called Pawan — one of the names of Lord Hanuman - in the film. Interestingly, Arjun Sarja is known to be a devotee of Lord Hanuman. In fact, the actor has built a huge temple for Hanuman in Chennai.

Arjun Sarja, with his extensive filmmaking experience, has crafted a compelling story rich with commercial elements.

The movie is being brought to life by a team of skilled technicians. G Balamurugan is handling the cinematography of the film, which will have its music composed by the gifted Anup Rubens.

Ayoob Khan is in charge of the editing of the film, for which Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues.

While the stunt sequences in the film have been choreographed by Babu, the dances in the film have been choreographed by Shrasti. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Chandra Bose and Kasarla Shyam.

