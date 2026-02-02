February 02, 2026 12:13 PM हिंदी

Arjun Sarja, Priety Mukhundhan-starrer AGS28's shooting wrapped!

Arjun Sarja, Priety Mukhundhan-starrer AGS28's shooting wrapped! (Photo Credit: AGS Entertainment/X)

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) The makers of director Subhash K Raj's upcoming family entertainer, tentatively being referred to as AGS28 and featuring actors Arjun Sarja, Preity Mukhundhan and Abhirami in the lead, have now announced that the shooting of the film had been wrapped.

Taking to its social media timelines, well known production house AGS Entertainment shared a video link that contained BTS scenes from the sets of the film. The video ended with the cast members feeding cake to one another after the completion of shooting.

Sharing the video clip, the production house wrote, "Locked and Wrapped! #AGS28. Big love to the entire team. We can’t wait for you to see this on the big screen! #AGS28Wrap."

The film has triggered huge interest as AGS Entertainment is currently riding a success wave after having delivered blockbusters like 'Love Today' and 'Dragon'.

Interestingly, music director Ravi Basrur, best known for having scored music for the pan Indian blockbuster 'KGF', is to make his debut in Tamil cinema as a music director with this film.

The upcoming project has been designed as a wholesome family entertainer, say sources in the know. Interestingly, the director of the film, Subash K. Raj, previously had worked as an assistant director to actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan, who had a significant role to play in the successes of both 'Love Today' and 'Dragon'.

Archana Kalpathi has taken on the role of Creative Producer for this yet-untitled film, while her sister Aishwarya Kalpathi is the Associate Creative Producer. S.M. Venkat Manickam is the executive producer of this project.

Sources say that apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature actors Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, Dileepan, Vinod Sagar and Bala Hasan R in important roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan. Pradeep E Ragav is taking care of the film's editing while Veeramani Ganesan was in charge of art direction. Phoenix Prabhu has directed the stunt sequences, and Dinesh Manoharan has designed the costumes.

The film is being produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh on behalf of AGS Entertainment.

