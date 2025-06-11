June 11, 2025 7:54 PM हिंदी

Arjun Rampal on 'Rana Naidu' character: Most ruthless character I've ever played

Arjun Rampal on 'Rana Naidu' character: Most ruthless character I've ever played

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal, who will be seen in the second season of the hit streaming show 'Rana Naidu', has said that his character in the show is the most ruthless part he has ever played.

Arjun’s character of Rauf is the newest, and most dangerous, entrant in the series which stars Rana Daggubati in the lead.

Talking about his character in the show, Arjun in a statement said, "He's the most ruthless and terrifyingly real character I've ever played."

Rauf is a man without empathy, driven by chaos and capable of brutal violence. And yet, nestled within all that destruction, lies something deeply human.

"There's a sliver of vulnerability -- especially in how he loves his niece. She's the only person he protects without question," Rampal shares.

"What made playing Rauf so challenging was how he could show tenderness, even while being completely consumed by darkness," the actor added.

The series has been created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Anshuman, Suparn Verma, and Abhay Chopra. It is produced by Locomotive Global Media.

Earlier, the creator of the show, Karan Anshuman had shared an interesting anecdote from the shooting of the series when Rana Daggubati improvised his lines but it soon went into some other tangent.

Rana Daggubati essays the titular character in the series, and was in a heated stand-off against his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, who essays his estranged father in the series.

During the verbal stand-off, the two broke into Telugu language. Now, Karan has a little knowledge of the language, so he, in his director's seat, was under the impression that "magic is about to happen" since both the actors were saying lines in their native language, which essentially means better grip on the dialogue exchange.

However, the director was shocked to his bones when he heard the word "biryani".

The show is set to stream on Netflix on June 13.

--IANS

aa/khz

LATEST NEWS

A still from Revolver Rita (Photo Credit: IANS)

Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita' to hit screens on August 27

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, deeply moved

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, deeply moved

Steve Smith establishes new record for most Test runs by a visiting batter at Lord’s on Day 1 of the World Test Championships 2023-25 Final against South Africa in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

WTC Final: Steve Smith establishes new record for most Test runs by a visiting batter at Lord’s

India’s PSUs and PSBs turn into wealth creators in last 11 years

India’s PSUs and PSBs turn into wealth creators in last 11 years

KKFI advances global Kho Kho vision with training programme for Technical Officials. Photo credit: KKFI

KKFI advances global Kho Kho vision with training programme for Technical Officials

Indian envoy joins Buddha Purnima day celebrations in Mongolia

Indian envoy joins Buddha Purnima day celebrations in Mongolia

'Kattalan' unit welcomes Rajisha Vijayan on board

'Kattalan' unit welcomes Rajisha Vijayan on board

Tilak Varma to join Hampshire for ongoing County season; Ruturaj Gaikwad to play for Yorkshire. Photo credit: @TilakVarma/X

Tilak Varma to join Hampshire for ongoing County season

Arjun Rampal on 'Rana Naidu' character: Most ruthless character I've ever played

Arjun Rampal on 'Rana Naidu' character: Most ruthless character I've ever played

A privilege to ring the bell at historic Lord’s before the start of WTC Final, says Jay Shah. Photo credit: JayShah/X

A privilege to ring the bell at historic Lord’s before the start of WTC Final, says Jay Shah