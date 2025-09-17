September 17, 2025 8:55 PM हिंदी

Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Soundarya Sharma wish PM Modi 'health, happiness & strength'

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) The entire Bollywood has been showering lovely birthday wishes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Actor Arjun Rampal shared his heartfelt wishes with a social media post that read, "Wishing our honourable prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Filled with the best of health and prosperity. Have a fabulous 75th year."

Actress Isha Koppikar penned on her Instagram stories, "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister a very Happy Birthday! Your relentless service to the nation is truly inspiring. Wishing you health, happiness & strength always."

Actress Soundarya Sharma extends her wishes, saying, “I want to wish our honorable PM modi ji a very happy 75th birthday! Sir your life and journey is so inspirational not only in the field of clean politics but also in the field of fitness and inspire all of us to stay fit. Under your leadership our county is heading towards becoming the 3rd largest economy in the world and in all the big surveys you are already No1. I pray for your healthy and happy life ahead.“

Actor R Madhavan also recalled a cherished memory with PM Modi during the time he was preparing for "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect".

"Modi ji was visiting Mumbai for an event at the, where a lot of people from the film fraternity had gathered. Everyone was eager to meet him and click pictures. I was there too — but not as myself. I was in full look of the great scientist Nambi Narayan ji, whom I was portraying as the lead role. With a big beard and full makeup, I genuinely doubted whether Modi ji would even recognize me. To my absolute surprise, the moment he saw me, he said, “Madhavan ji, you look like Nambi Narayan. Has the shooting of the film started?” I was stunned. Here was the Prime Minister of India, burdened with the responsibilities of the nation and the world, yet he not only recognized me instantly but also remembered exactly what I was working on, despite my drastically different appearance."

--IANS

pm/

