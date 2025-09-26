Arjun Kapoor welcomes the cutest new addition to his family

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to welcome a new furry member to his family. He shared a delightful video of his adorable new pet dog, giving a glimpse of the latest addition to his life.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Gunday’ actor shared a heartwarming video of himself playing with his new furry companion. In the clip, the dog is seen roaming around the house with a piece of cloth in its mouth, while in other moments, Arjun is seen cuddling and playing with his new pet in his arms. The video is set to the upbeat track “Lil Boo Thang” by Paul Russell.

Sharing the clip, the ‘Singham Again’ actor, wrote “Meet Raphael, aka Rafa, the cutest new addition to our family. They say chocolate is good for the heart, so I got a double scoop of this bad boy #RafaKapoor.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor recently made headlines for giving a sweet shout-out to his cousin sister Janhvi Kapoor for “Homebound.” In a heartfelt post, the proud brother said, “What a raw visceral beautiful yet heart breaking tale of friendship this cinematic gem is... Makes u feel so much and leaves u numb at the same time... @neeraj.ghaywan thank u for making me feel grateful for having what I do... such purity is rarely witnessed anymore…@karanJohar @Aporva1972 u guys deserve so much credit for making sure this story is tild the right way..(sic).”

“@janhvikapoor I am so proud of u for being part of this... ur choice to do this & ur performance in it reminds me agin of how much u love cinema and u aren't here just to play to the gallery... beautiful poignant and a film that deserves all the love it's getting and going to get.”

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was most recently seen in the romantic comedy “Mere Husband Ki Biwi, “which released in theatres on February 21, 2025. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles.

