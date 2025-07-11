July 11, 2025 7:17 PM हिंदी

Arjun Kapoor says it ‘feels amazing’ to watch cousin Shanaya Kapoor grow into a confident girl

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to express his pride and support for cousin Shanaya Kapoor as she marks a major milestone in her career with the release of her debut film, “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.”

In a touching message, the Singham Again actor praised Shanaya’s growth, confidence, and quiet determination in chasing her dreams. He also extended his best wishes to the entire cast and crew of the film, urging everyone to go watch the movie and show their support. On Friday, Arjun took to his Instagram stories and shared a poster featuring Shanaya and Vikrant Massey.

Alongside it, he wrote,“Been amazing watching you grow into this confident, graceful girl who is chased by her dreams with quiet determination. Big day today, proud of you and all the hard work you have put in. This is just the beginning @shanayakapoor02…Wishing all the best and kudos to the #AankhonkiGustaakhiyan cast and crew. Everyone please go watch the movie.”(sic)

Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor share a close bond as first cousins. Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun’s paternal uncle. The ‘Gunday’ actor is the son of producer Boney Kapoor. As Shanaya steps into Bollywood, Arjun has been a constant source of encouragement and support. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor also attended the special screening of the film.

Interestingly, Shanaya Kapoor has been receiving sweet shout-outs from friends and family on social media. Even her mother, Maheep Kapoor, cheered for her daughter's first film by sharing Shanaya’s childhood pictures along with a heartfelt note. The proud mommy wrote, “My baby’s FIRST movie is out in cinemas .God is kind #GratitudeAlways Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan in cinemas near you 11/7/25.”

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Shanaya Kapoor spoke about her experience working alongside Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. She revealed that Vikrant’s encouraging nature and team spirit made her feel comfortable during the shoot.

“I learnt a lot from Vikrant. But more than that, he made me feel very comfortable. I never felt like I was a new student and he was, you know—yes, an incredible actor, more than anything else. And I think that is, it's incredible because he didn't have to do that for me. But he did. He gave me a sense of calmness and he just made me feel like we, it's both our scenes here today.”

"Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan" hit theatres today, on July 11.

