Arjun Kapoor says he wants to be a ‘bathroom singer’

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor said that he has decided he wants to be a “bathroom singer” and revealed that his favourite song these days is “Mama Told Me” from the 2005 film “Ek Ajnabee.”

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a video, where the actor and his sister Anshula are sitting and discussing music. He captioned the post: “This playlist’s got no genre… just JAZBAAT! What’s weirdest combo on your playlist right now? (sic)”

In the clip, the actor said: “I decide I want to be a bathroom singer.”

To which his sister Anshula said: “There are portable speakers in every size in this house.”

Arjun then started scrolling through his playlist to look for the “last pop song” he heard and said that Sabrina Carpenter “does not count.”

Scrolling deep into the playlist, Arjun said: “I'm just trying to see how terrible my music is. Trying to find the one correct song that I want the world to know.”

Looking into the phone, Arjun said “Aaya Re Toofaan” from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Chaava”.

Anshula quipped: “Whose music taste is all over the place.”

The actor then said he had “Gori hai kalaiyaan, Baby John, then suddenly Dooriya showed up in between 2007 from Love Aajkal.”

“I've reached Nain matakka, Dua Lipa. I've found everything. Bruno Mars,” he added.

Anshula asked “What do you remember about the song?”

To which, Arjun said: “Oh my favourite song these days is... If I tell you, you guys will... ‘Mama Told Me Dont Be Talking Toh Stranger Dont Be Talking Toh Stranger Stranger Is Danger’.

“But I can't find that one English song that I like. Because I don't know the name.”

Anshula revealed that Arjun Kapoor’s best friend is Chatgpt and he should use it to help him remember the song name.

“Ah, bar song, see. Randomly, I like these songs. Maroon 5, I love (sic). It's a lot of fun,” Arjun replied, to which Anshula on a hilarious note ended the video by saying: “He's into classics now.”

