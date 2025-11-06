November 06, 2025 12:26 PM हिंदी

Arjun Kapoor calls sister Khushi Kapoor ‘dad's favourite child’

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) As Khushi Kapoor turned 25, actor Arjun Kapoor penned a note for his “incredible” sister and called her dad Boney Kapoor's ‘favourite child.’

Arjun took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture posing with Khushi, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late star Sridevi.

For the caption, Arjun wrote: “Happy birthday @khushikapoor. I hope the world can see how truly incredible you are. Always cheering for Dad's favourite child.”

Arjun is the son of late producer Mona Shourie and Boney. Boney and Mona were married from 1983 to 1996 and have two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula. Boney then married Indian actress Sridevi in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Talking about Khushi, who is the younger sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor, celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday, which was filled with fun, friends, and lots of cake. Khushi took to her Instagram handle and uploaded some joyful moments from her lovely birthday bash.

Posing in a pink silk nightwear, Khushi was seen posing against a pink-themed decor with 25 and 'Happy Birthday Khushi' written on it, along with a large pile of balloons.

In another photo from the post, the actress was seen holding a glass of wine in one hand while cuddling with her furry friend.

"25 (white heart emoji) feeling grateful, happy and hopeful (Smiling face with kisses and red heart emoji) (sic)," Khushi captioned the post.

After making her debut with "The Archies", Khushi was then seen in "Nadaaniyan", and "Loveyapa".

Khushi is reportedly gearing up for the sequel of her late mother Sridevi's 2017 release "Mom", where she will be seen sharing the screen space with actress Karishma Tanna for the first time.

Made under the direction of Girish Kohli, the sequel is expected to explore a new narrative while keeping in tune with the theme of justice and resilience set by the original drama. According to the reports, "Mom 2" went on the floors just after Diwali, on October 26 this year.

--IANS

dc/

