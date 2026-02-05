February 05, 2026 9:41 AM हिंदी

Arjun Bijlani on long working hours in television: 'It is extremely difficult'

Arjun Bijlani on long working hours in television: 'It is extremely difficult'

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Arjun Bijlani, shared his views on the long working hours in T.V, calling it "extremely difficult".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he said that a 12-hour shift ends up being much longer with the commute and overtime.

Arjun told IANS, "I really feel that the working hours in the television industry are long. It is extremely difficult. Since I have been a part of the industry for so many years, I am aware that it is very difficult for a tv actor or actress, especially an actress, because for a 9 am shift, you have to get up at 7 am and leave for work by 8 am. Also, sometimes they call the female artists a little early, as their makeup takes more time. The shoot usually goes on till 9 pm, or even more than that, after which you take off your makeup and costume, which also takes some time. Coming back home in traffic is also extremely time-consuming."

"The next day as well, the same hectic schedule needs to be followed", he added.

Arjun further recalled shooting 35 days in a month of 30 days, after all the extra hours.

"It used to be very very difficult mentally, bodily, but I feel it was much tougher earlier. Now the producers also packup in the given 12 hours. Previously, the shoot used to go on for 14, 15, or 18 hours."

The 'Naagin' actor was further asked, "Do you think there should be an 8-hour shift for television?"

To this, he replied that an 8-hour shift is not possible for television, technically.

"If you have a 7-day-a-week telecast, then you will not be able to finish your work within 8 hours. For an 8-hour shift, you will have to compromise on the quality. If you have to deliver quality work, you will have to give 12 hours," Arjun went on to explain.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Sensex, Nifty open lower over weakness in metal stocks

Sensex, Nifty open lower over weakness in metal stocks

Parul Gulati: Have been a huge admirer of Bejoy Nambiar’s films

Parul Gulati: Have been a huge admirer of Bejoy Nambiar’s films

India’s expenditure mix oriented towards capital-led growth: Report

India’s expenditure mix oriented towards capital-led growth: Report

City beat Newcastle to reach Carabao Cup final

Man City beat Newcastle to reach Carabao Cup final

Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred thanks ‘brother’ Salman Khan for welcoming him as family

Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred thanks ‘brother’ Salman Khan for welcoming him as family

Nothing new, India is free, says Moscow after Trump claims New Delhi will stop Russian oil purchases

Nothing new, India is free, says Moscow after Trump claims New Delhi will stop Russian oil purchases

Saiee M Manjrekar: ‘The India House’ is rooted in distinct historical backdrop, adds layers to performance

Saiee M Manjrekar: ‘The India House’ is rooted in distinct historical backdrop, adds layers to performance

Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha pens ‘thank you’ note for mom Mira

Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha pens ‘thank you’ note for mom Mira

US builds global bloc on strategic minerals

US builds global bloc on strategic minerals

Janki Bodiwala on working with ‘idol’ Rani Mukerji: An actor’s dream

Janki Bodiwala on working with ‘idol’ Rani Mukerji: An actor’s dream