May 16, 2025 5:12 PM हिंदी

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Arjan Bajwa feels that social media popularity has taken over talent in the entertainment industry. Though he feels that everyone is aware of it, no one is doing anything about it.

Shedding light on the matter, Arjan said, “It’s really sad that social media follower counts have become a basis or criterion for casting in films. That should not be the case. Casting should be based on talent and how well an actor fits the role, which has been the foundation of the film industry for decades. Social media is a tool for promotion, not a benchmark for talent ..You can do it to promote yourself, and there are no limits. But that doesn’t mean everything seen online translates well into a film story or format.”

“Sadly, those numbers are now often seen as a benchmark for popularity, which I believe is absolutely and completely strange. Most people agree with this, yet somehow, no one is doing anything about it,” he added.

But he is not someone who takes pressure from social media. Arjan shared, “It’s a platform for promotion, which can be done in many different ways. Social media is a plus for promoting the content that you’ve made. But just making random reels for eyeballs and putting them on social media is not my cup of tea, and neither do I agree with it."

“If content is put on social media, if reels are there, they should be inspiring and informative. But now, it has just become a norm to stay relevant, that’s all,” he signed off, saying.

During his tenure, Arjan was seen in the films "Fashion", "Rustom", and "Kabir Singh". He has also been a part of web series like "Bestsellers" on Amazon and "State of Siege: 26/11" on Zee5.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Manish Chaudhary explains why he considers Ranbir Kapoor a true ‘cinematic superstar’

Manish Chaudhary explains why he considers Ranbir Kapoor a true ‘cinematic superstar’

Aaron Rai lies fourth, Akshay Bhatia Tied 29th in PGA Championship in Charlotte. Photo credit: PGA

Golf: Aaron Rai lies 4th, Bhatia Tied-29 in PGA Championship

Hina Khan reveals what surprised her about Korean vegetarian meals

Hina Khan reveals what surprised her about Korean vegetarian meals

Manoj Tiwari to release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ honouring Indian Armed Forces' stellar work in Operation Sindoor

Manoj Tiwari to release ‘Sindoor Ki Lalkaar’ honouring Indian Armed Forces' stellar work in Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22 (Lead)

Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22 (Lead)

Spotlight on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders to secure playoffs spot in the Inian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Spotlight on Kohli as RCB host KKR to secure playoffs spot

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ books Eid 2026 release

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ books Eid 2026 release

Shubhash Ghai on 'Amaira': 'I have believed in stories rooted in Modern Indian Values'

Shubhash Ghai on 'Amaira': 'I have believed in stories rooted in Modern Indian Values'

Mohan Babu University partners with QS top-100 Penn State (Photo: Mohan Babu University)

Mohan Babu University partners with QS-top 100 Penn State for India’s 1st joint degree programme

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting

Arjan Bajwa feels sad that social media numbers have become a basis for casting