March 27, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals

Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals

Bangkok, March 27 (IANS) India’s compound archers swept the podium in the men’s individual event while dominating the team events, winning the gold and silver medals in the mixed and women’s team events, respectively, at the Archery Asia Cup Stage here on Friday.

India bagged a haul of eight medals across the individual and team recurve and compound archery events on Friday to finish with a total of 10 medals; two gold, four silver and four bronze.

In the men's individual compound final, Uday Kamboj defeated Asian Games medallist Prathamesh Jawkar 145-144 to win gold, and Rajat Chauhan defeated Peerawat Rattanapongkiat of Thailand 145-144 to complete the sweep for India.

India also won the bronze medal in the women’s individual compound archery event after Tejal Salve defeated Mariia Dimidiuk 144-135. Meanwhile, Indian compound archers also dominated the team events, winning the gold and silver medals in the mixed and women’s team events, respectively.

In the compound mixed team, an event that will make its Olympic debut at LA 2028, India’s top-seeded pair of Chikitha Taniparthi and Rajat Chauhan beat Malaysia’s Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki 158-156 in a tight gold-medal match.

Elsewhere, the Indian women's compound team of Chikitha Taniparthi, Raj Kaur and Tejal Salve settled for silver after losing 229-227 to Kazakhstan’s Viktoriya Lyan, Diana Yunussova and Roxana Yunussova in the final.

Later in the day, Indian archers added two more medals in the recurve events, with Ridhi and the men’s team securing silver in their respective competitions.

Ridhi conceded the next two and ultimately went down 6-2 to Mongolia’s Oyun-Erdene Baasandorj in the women’s individual final. The men's recurve team of Devaang Gupta, Sukhchain Singh and Juyel Singh settled for silver after a narrow 5-4 defeat to Kazakhstan's Dastan Karimov, Ilfat Abdullin and Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay in the final.

On Wednesday, the Indian women’s recurve trio of Ruma Biswas, Kirti, and Ridhi secured a convincing 5-1 win over Malaysia to win a bronze medal. Later, the compound men’s team of Rajat Chauhan, Uday Kamboj, and Rishabh Yadav edged past Bhutan 234-232 in a tightly contested playoff.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

India's digital public infrastructure seen as model for Global South

India's digital public infrastructure seen as model for Global South

"A pain on court, a friend forever; badminton will miss you": Sindhu pens special tribute for Carolina Marin (Credit: PV Sindhu/Instagram)

"A pain on court, a friend forever; badminton will miss you": Sindhu pens special tribute for Carolina Marin

Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' to hit screens on April 17 (Photo Credit: Vaishnavi Films/X)

Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' to hit screens on April 17

IPL 2026: Positivity from DC coaches gave belief for being selected, says Auqib Nabi

IPL 2026: Positivity from DC coaches gave belief for being selected, says Auqib Nabi

Afghanistan: New academic year begins amid calls for reopening schools for girls (File image)

Afghanistan: New academic year begins amid calls for reopening schools for girls

Saqib Saleem headlines an action-packed clash between duty and revenge in Kaptaan

Saqib Saleem headlines an action-packed clash between duty and revenge in Kaptaan

Govt assures steady fertiliser supplies through import diversification, capacity expansion

Govt assures steady fertiliser supplies through import diversification, capacity expansion

Monalisa row: Director Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to suppress issue of love Jihad

Monalisa interfaith marriage row: Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to supress 'Love-Jihad' issue

Sunainaa discloses she suffered an injury to her face while shooting for 'Neerparavai' (Photo Credit: Sunainaa/X)

Sunainaa discloses she suffered an injury to her face while shooting for 'Neerparavai'

Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals

Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals