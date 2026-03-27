Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals

Bangkok, March 27 (IANS) India’s compound archers swept the podium in the men’s individual event while dominating the team events, winning the gold and silver medals in the mixed and women’s team events, respectively, at the Archery Asia Cup Stage here on Friday.

India bagged a haul of eight medals across the individual and team recurve and compound archery events on Friday to finish with a total of 10 medals; two gold, four silver and four bronze.

In the men's individual compound final, Uday Kamboj defeated Asian Games medallist Prathamesh Jawkar 145-144 to win gold, and Rajat Chauhan defeated Peerawat Rattanapongkiat of Thailand 145-144 to complete the sweep for India.

India also won the bronze medal in the women’s individual compound archery event after Tejal Salve defeated Mariia Dimidiuk 144-135. Meanwhile, Indian compound archers also dominated the team events, winning the gold and silver medals in the mixed and women’s team events, respectively.

In the compound mixed team, an event that will make its Olympic debut at LA 2028, India’s top-seeded pair of Chikitha Taniparthi and Rajat Chauhan beat Malaysia’s Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki 158-156 in a tight gold-medal match.

Elsewhere, the Indian women's compound team of Chikitha Taniparthi, Raj Kaur and Tejal Salve settled for silver after losing 229-227 to Kazakhstan’s Viktoriya Lyan, Diana Yunussova and Roxana Yunussova in the final.

Later in the day, Indian archers added two more medals in the recurve events, with Ridhi and the men’s team securing silver in their respective competitions.

Ridhi conceded the next two and ultimately went down 6-2 to Mongolia’s Oyun-Erdene Baasandorj in the women’s individual final. The men's recurve team of Devaang Gupta, Sukhchain Singh and Juyel Singh settled for silver after a narrow 5-4 defeat to Kazakhstan's Dastan Karimov, Ilfat Abdullin and Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay in the final.

On Wednesday, the Indian women’s recurve trio of Ruma Biswas, Kirti, and Ridhi secured a convincing 5-1 win over Malaysia to win a bronze medal. Later, the compound men’s team of Rajat Chauhan, Uday Kamboj, and Rishabh Yadav edged past Bhutan 234-232 in a tightly contested playoff.

--IANS

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