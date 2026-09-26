Archana Puran Singh receives a sweet surprise from her mother on her birthday

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Archana Puran Singh received a sweet surprise from her mother on her birthday.

On Saturday, Archana and Parmeet Sethi's son Ayushmaan Sethi posted an adorable video of his Nani giving his mother a special surprise on her birthday.

The video opened with her mom walking towards Archana, who was starting her birthday by sweating it out in the gym.

As soon as she saw her mother, Archana greeted her with a warm hug.

"So, I am beginning my new year by working out," she proudly told her mother.

After this, Archana received some beautiful flowers from her mother on her birthday.

Touched by the gesture, Archana expresses her gratitude. "Thank You, Thank You," hugging her once again.

Wishing her mother on her special day, Ayushmaan wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday mom, may you live to be as healthy and as long as naani!!! (sic)," followed by teary eyes and white heart emojis.

Archana is extremely active on YouTube and regularly uploads vlogs that give insight into her time with her family members.

On the professional front, Archana will be seen in season 5 of the popular "The Great Indian Kapil Show".

With Kapil Sharma as the host, the show will also see Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Returning after a break of six months, the latest season is slated to premiere on Netflix on September 26 at 8 pm.

The first episode of the show will have the cast of the much-awaited thriller 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' as guests.

The season premiere will see Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Jaideep Ahlawat, along with director Abhishek Pathak, joining host Kapil Sharma for some candid conversations.

New episodes of "The Great Indian Kapil Show season 5" will stream every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix.

--IANS

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