Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi reveal why they eloped and married overnight on a terrace

Mumbai Jan 21 (IANS) After 35 years of togetherness, Bollywood's charming couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi revisited their decision to elope and get married, opening up candidly about it in their new YouTube talk series Pyaar Dosti Hai.

The couple who seemed head over heels in love with each other were seen talking about their impulsive decision of getting married overnight before Parmeett’s family could object more.

Parmeet mentioned that while Archana’s family had readily accepted him, the resistance came from his side.

Parmeet shared, “However, my family did not approve of you initially because you were older than me and an actress, which was considered taboo at the time. There was tension at home, especially with my parents.”

He added, “When marriage proposals started coming my way, I clearly said that I wanted to marry the person I loved and no one else.”

Recalling the moment that changed everything, Parmeet said, “That night, while standing on the terrace, I asked you if you wanted to start over with someone else. You said no, and I said the same. That’s when I asked if we should get married, and you said yes. I decided that if we truly wanted to do this, it had to be done immediately.”

Sharing a sequence that sounded straight out of a Bollywood movie, that followed, Parmeet added, “We got into the car and first went to a temple near Amitabh Bachchan’s old house, but there was no priest there. Then I suggested an Arya Samaj temple. We went there, spoke to the priest, and said we wanted to get married, right then.”

Parmeet and Archana revealed how they eventually tied the knot the next morning on Archana’s terrace.

Archana reflecting on their decision, said, “In many ways, the main reason we got married the way we did was because of the disapproval from your parents. Had that not been the case, we might have taken more time. But once we were sure about each other, we knew we didn’t want to wait any longer.”

For the uninitiated, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi got married in 1992 after dating for almost 8 years. Archana is older than Parmeet by 7 years. The couple are parents to two sons, Ayushmaan Sethi and Aaryamann Sethi.

–IANS

rd/