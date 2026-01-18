Arbaaz Khan wishes birthday to his 'Jaan' Sshura Khan: 'Every day with you is a blessing'

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan wished a happy birthday to his 'Jaan', friend and partner Sshura Khan.

The 'Dabangg' actor claimed that every day with Sshura is a blessing for him.

Expressing his gratitude for having her in his life, Arbaaz mentioned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday my partner, my friend , my Jaan (red heart emoji) Thank you for being my strength, my smile, my home. Each and every day with you is a blessing. I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Wishing you a day as special and wonderful as you are. May all your dreams come true , today and always (Kiss, red heart and hug emojis) (sic)."

Arbaaz also treated the netizens with a couple photo of the lovebirds twinning in white.

Meanwhile, as Arbaaz and Sshura celebrated two years of marital bliss in December 2025, she decided to wish her husband with a lovely post.

Calling life with Arbaaz her 'favourite kind of chaos', Sshura posted a string of fun videos of Arbaaz tapping a foot on various peppy Bollywood numbers on different occasions.

"When I say never a dull moment, I don’t exaggerate…! One year. Countless videos. Endless laughs. Life with you is my favourite kind of chaos. Happy Anniversary to my forever entertainer and forever love (Two red heart emojis)," Sshura wrote on her Insta.

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly first met on the sets of the movie "Patna Shukla". Sshura was working as a makeup artist for the leading lady, Raveena Tandon.

While working together, these two fell in love for each other and finally got hitched in December 2023.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on October 5, 2025. Arbaaz and Sshura have named their daughter Sipaara Khan.

Announcing the name of their baby girl on social media, they wrote "Alhamdulillah", followed by a red heart emoticon.

