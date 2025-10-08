Arbaaz Khan brings his newborn princess home from the hospital

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan, the newest dad in Bollywood, finally took his newborn princess home from the hospital on Wednesday.

The 'Fashion' actor was seen holding his little baby girl in his arms as he sat inside the car.

Arbaaz welcomed his daughter with wife Sshura Khan on October 5.

Arhaan, Arbaaz’s son from his first marriage to actress Malaika Arora, shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle to celebrate becoming a big brother.

Dropping a couple of pictures from Sshura’s baby shower, including all his cousins, Arhaan wrote on the photo-sharing app, “big brother bootcamp (check emoji),” showing his excitement for his new role.

His post further included an image of an older man holding a baby from the famous Hollywood drama "Hangover", pointing out the massive age gap between him and his newborn baby sister.

Reacting to the post, Malaika commented, "Last pic," along with three red heart emojis.

On Monday, uncle Salman Khan was captured by IANS outside the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai as he arrived to visit his sister-in-law and the newborn niece.

Aside from Salman, Salman's mother, Salma, brother Sohail, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan were also spotted visiting Hinduja Hospital to meet the little bundle of joy and the new mother.

After rumors circulated of Arbaaz and Sshura expecting their first child together, Arbaaz confirmed the pregnancy back in June this year during a media interaction.

If the reports are to be believed, Arbaaz and Sshura first met on the sets of "Patna Shukla", where Sshura was the makeup artist for Raveena Tandon.

After falling for one another, the couple finally got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023.

Arbaaz was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan.

