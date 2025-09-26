AR Murugadoss’ action thriller ‘Madharaasi’ to stream from October 1

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Filmmaker AR Murugadoss’s ‘Madharaasi’ starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal is all set to stream from October 1 on Prime Video.

“With Madharaasi, I wanted to explore the fascinating intersection of the human mind and the world of high-stakes action," said Murugadoss.

The psychological action thriller also stars Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in pivotal roles.

“Madharaasi is unlike anything I’ve attempted before,” added actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi follows Raghu, a car showroom employee secretly battling a rare psychological disorder that makes him believe strangers are his lost relatives. When NIA officer Premnath recruits Raghu to infiltrate a cylinder gas factory doubling as a weapons storage hub for an arms syndicate, a deadly covert mission unfolds.

Raghu’s fragile mental state, his haunting past, and his tender bond with Malathi, a dental student and singer, shape a story that blurs the line between delusion and destiny. With Virat and Chirag leading the ruthless syndicate, Madharaasi promises an edge-of-the-seat experience, packed with emotional depth and heart-pounding action.

Murugadoss added: “Raghu’s journey is at once emotional and thrilling—his disorder becoming both his greatest vulnerability and his most unexpected strength. Collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh, and such a remarkable cast and crew elevated the film in every way.”

Sivakarthikeyan added that playing Raghu, a man caught between reality and delusion, was both a challenge and a revelation.

He added: “His vulnerability, courage, and the unpredictability of his journey pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best possible way. Working with Murugadoss sir has been nothing short of a dream—his vision and precision uncovered layers in the story I hadn’t imagined.”

In the film, a fregoli delusion patient becomes involved in an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate from distributing guns across Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

dc/