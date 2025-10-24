October 24, 2025 7:55 PM हिंदी

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani share adorable video of daughter's intimate birthday celebration

Mumbai Oct 24 (IANS) Television's beloved couple Apoorva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani Agnihotri celebrated their daughter Ishaani's birthday with close family and friends.

The couple adopted their daughter in 2022 and shared glimpses from the intimate celebration on social media, further giving fans a sneak peek into the happiest day. The birthday girl, in the video, looked adorable in a blue and white polka-dotted frock as she sat before a red velvet cake decorated with colourful candles.

The decoration was filled with balloons and was seen wearing a bright party hat. Further, she was seen cutting the cake while her parents lovingly cheered beside her. The celebration took place in a beautifully lit home with modern interiors and glass windows opening to scenic greenery. In one frame, Apoorva was seen wearing a green printed shirt, and Shilpa was seen dressed in a floral red and white kaftan and was seen adorably helping their daughter blow candles.

A heartwarming moment shows their daughter gazing at the mountain view from the balcony. Talking about Apoorva and Shilpa, the couple is touted as one of television's most beloved couples and met on the sets of the hit Star Plus show Jassi Jassi Koi Nahi. The couple's on-screen camaraderie soon turned into a real-life romance, and the couple then went on to get married in 2004.

They have been married for over two decades and are touted to be an inspiring couple. Apoorva gained nationwide fame with his movie Pardes in 1997, followed by roles in Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi, Kasoor and other television serials. Shilpa and Apoorva also appeared together in Bigg Boss Season 7 in 2013. Their strong bond and calm demeanour won many hearts in the show.

In December 2022, Apoorva and Shilpa announced the arrival of their baby girl after 18 years of marriage. In a joint post, they wrote, " “And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings Om Namaha Shivaya.”

--IANS

rd/

