May 05, 2026 5:08 PM हिंदी

Apple's iPhone 17 tops global smartphone sales in Q1: Report

Apple's iPhone 17 tops global smartphone sales in Q1: Report

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Apple’s iPhone 17 emerged as the world’s best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2026, capturing 6 per cent of global unit sales, according to a report released on Tuesday.

According to analysis by Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 17 series dominated the charts, securing the top three positions, while Samsung’s Galaxy A series had the widest presence with five models in the top 10 list.

The top 10 smartphones accounted for 25 per cent of global unit sales during the quarter, the highest-ever concentration for a first quarter, driven by strong demand for Apple’s latest lineup and pressure on Android manufacturers in the mass-market segment amid rising component costs.

“iPhone 17 continues to outperform its predecessor owing to key upgrades such as higher base storage, improved camera resolution and enhanced display refresh rate, bringing it closer to the Pro variants,” said Harshit Rastogi, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

“The device registered double-digit year-on-year growth in key markets like China and the US, and nearly threefold growth in South Korea during the quarter,” Rastogi added.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro followed closely, offering advanced features across camera, battery and design.

Among Android devices, Samsung’s Galaxy A07 4G emerged as the best-selling smartphone, driven by strong demand in emerging markets such as the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The model’s extended software and security support also boosted its appeal among value-focused buyers.

The report noted that Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra narrowly missed the top 10 list, though it recorded stronger initial sales compared to its predecessor, supported by new features including a privacy display and AI upgrades.

Looking ahead, the report projected that the share of top-selling smartphone models will increase further in 2026, with premium devices continuing to gain traction even as overall market growth remains under pressure.

“In response to evolving market dynamics, OEMs are increasingly focusing on premium portfolios, prioritising value over volume,” said Karn Chauhan, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

--IANS

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