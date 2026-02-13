Tech giant Apple to open its 6th store in India on Feb 26

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) US tech giant Apple on Friday unveiled the barricade for Apple Borivali, its sixth store in India and second in Mumbai -- in a market which has seen the company's production and exports touching new highs.

According to the iPhone maker, the new store features the distinctive peacock-inspired visual identity first introduced at the September 2025 openings of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, and more recently at Apple Noida.

The design signals confidence, detail, and a sense of arrival, seen through Apple’s lens of creativity.

Apple Borivali will open for the public at 1 pm on February 26.

“Apple Borivali will serve a growing community of startups and businesses — offering a welcoming space where customers can explore Apple products, unlock creativity, and get expert support from Apple’s store team members,” said the company.

At Apple Borivali, customers can explore and purchase Apple’s latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams.

According to Apple, customers can also take part in Today at Apple sessions - free, daily, in-store experiences, led by Apple Creatives, designed to help people learn, create, and get more out of their devices.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook said recently that the company set a quarterly revenue record during the October-December period in India.

“We continued to gain momentum in emerging markets, which includes India, where we saw strong double-digit revenue growth,” said Cook during the earnings call.

“In retail, we continue to bring a magical experience to our customers all around the world, and we were thrilled to have our best-ever results in retail during the quarter. We were excited to open our fifth store in India in December and have plans to open another store in Mumbai soon,” said Cook.

The company had a strong year in 2025 in India as iPhone shipments grew 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2025 compared to 2024. According to data by CyberMedia Research (CMR), the iPhone shipments in 2025 outperformed iPads, which saw a modest growth of 2 per cent.

The standout performer was the iPhone 16 series, which became Apple’s most successful smartphone lineup of the year. It accounted for 57 per cent of total iPhone shipments, making it the best-performing iPhone model of the year, according to the report.

