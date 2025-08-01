August 01, 2025 11:09 AM हिंदी

Apple clocks another record quarter growth in India, more stores soon: Tim Cook

Apple clocks another record quarter growth in India, more stores coming: Tim Cook

Cupertino (California), Aug 1 (IANS) Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the iPhone maker had June quarter revenue records in more than two dozen countries and regions, including India.

During the call with analysts, Cook said these results were driven by double-digit growth across iPhone, Mac and Services.

“We saw an acceleration of growth around the world in the vast majority of markets we track. We saw iPhone growth in every geographic segment and double-digit growth in emerging markets including India, the Middle East, South Asia, and Brazil,” the Apple CEO said.

Mac continued to see excellent results with revenue up 15 per cent year-over-year, and “we set another all-time revenue record in Services which grew 13 per cent with double-digit growth in both developed and emerging markets,” Cook informed.

The company recently launched the Apple Store online in Saudi Arabia, and “we couldn’t be more excited to open new stores in the UAE and India later this year”.

Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak said that Apple continues its strong growth in India, achieving another record-breaking revenue quarter with double-digit growth.

“iPhone captured 7 per cent volume and 23 per cent revenue share as per Counterpoint during the quarter and the iPhone 16 was the top-shipped model in the region, a key driver of this momentum. A major highlight from the quarter was the significant shift in manufacturing,” he told IANS.

Cook noted that the majority of iPhones sold in the US now have a ‘Country of Origin’ of India.

According to Counterpoint Research, India's contribution to total U.S. iPhone shipments surged to 71 per cent in Q2, a substantial increase from just 31 per cent in the same period last year.

“Looking ahead, Apple also announced plans to expand its presence in India with new retail stores opening later this year, a key part of its ongoing channel expansion strategy,” said Pathak.

On tariffs, Cook said the situation is evolving.

“For the June quarter, we incurred approximately $800 million of tariff-related costs. For the September quarter, assuming the current global tariff rates, policies, and applications do not change for the balance of the quarter, and no new tariffs are added, we estimate the impact to add about $1.1 billion to our costs,” according to him.

This estimate should not be used to make projections for future quarters, as there are many factors that could change, including tariff rates, he added.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Randeep Hooda on whether he finds more ‘creative fulfillment’ on or off camera

Randeep Hooda on whether he finds more ‘creative fulfillment’ on or off camera

Ravie Dubey offers prayers at Maa Vindhyavasini, applauds newly completed Vindhya Corridor

Ravie Dubey offers prayers at Maa Vindhyavasini, applauds newly completed Vindhya Corridor

Zverev reaches Toronto Rd 4, becomes fifth active man to record 500 tour-level wins

Zverev reaches Toronto Rd 4, becomes fifth active man to record 500 tour-level wins

PNB Housing Finance stock tanks 16 pc after CEO resigns

PNB Housing Finance stock tanks 16 pc after CEO resigns

Sunny Sachdeva on ‘Mann Atisundar’: Beautiful story educating society about an overweight young woman

Sunny Sachdeva on ‘Mann Atisundar’: Beautiful story educating society about an overweight young woman

Miley Cyrus has planned 'something really special' for 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus has planned 'something special' for 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana

Varun Dhawan soaks in the simplicity of Punjab’s farms in latest pictures

Varun Dhawan soaks in the simplicity of Punjab’s farms in latest pictures

Chunky Panday says he had such a laugh riot filming ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Chunky Panday says he had a 'laugh riot' while filming ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

We want to wheel Bumrah in, but also want to respect where his body's at: India Assistant coach 

We want to wheel Bumrah in, but also want to respect where his body's at: India Assistant coach 

ED summons Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud probe

ED summons Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud probe