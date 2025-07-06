July 06, 2025 5:15 PM हिंदी

Apoorva Lakhia recollects crash landing after his parachute failed to deploy

Apoorva Lakhia recollects crash landing after his parachute failed to deploy

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Director Apoorva Lakhia, who is known for films like ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Haseena Parkar’ and others, once had a nasty fall during his skydiving adventure.

The director recently appeared on the latest episode of Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, and shared the story when his parachute failed to deploy resulting in an injury to his leg.

He said, “So this was in Thailand. What happened was that when you jump off from 14,000 or 16,000 feet and the parachute opens, you have to do a test here. So you have these dongles on both sides, which is like a steering wheel. So first you do left, pull, it turns left. Then you do a right pull, it turns right. Then you do a break where the hood stands. But when I did the left pull, the dongle came out in my hand. So there was no way for me to land”.

He further mentioned, “I would have f****** gone. But I didn't panic because we've been taught not to panic. Plan B is you let go of the original parachute and you take out your reserve. But the problem is that your parachute, which is the original one, is decided on your weight. At that time, I was 100 kgs. So the weight of my parachute was 280 kgs. But the one which was in the spare parachute was like 100 kgs. So I was falling that much faster because my original parachute was as per my weight. Now the parachute, which is the spare parachute, was exactly my weight. So I was falling that much faster. So I fell really fast and I fell onto the ground”.

The director ended with an injured foot but soon recovered.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Arsenal sign Martin Zubamendi from Real Sociedad (Credit: Arsenal website)

Arsenal sign Martin Zubamendi from Real Sociedad

FairPoint: After Pahalgam attack, Amarnath Yatra emerges as a march of faith and resistance

FairPoint: After Pahalgam attack, Amarnath Yatra emerges as a march of faith and resistance

Gurmeet Choudhary honoured with the Bihar Gaurav Award: 'Forever a proud Bihari'

Gurmeet Choudhary honoured with the Bihar Gaurav Award: 'Forever a proud Bihari'

2nd Test: If England get a draw, people will ask whether Gill trusts his attack, says Hussain (Credit: BCCI/X)

2nd Test: If England get a draw, people will ask whether Gill trusts his attack, says Hussain

Apoorva Lakhia recollects crash landing after his parachute failed to deploy

Apoorva Lakhia recollects crash landing after his parachute failed to deploy

2nd Test: Start of day five play delayed due to heavy rain at Edgbaston (Credit: BCCI/X)

2nd Test: Start of day five play delayed due to heavy rain at Edgbaston

Adani Enterprises announces Rs 1,000 crore NCDs offering up to 9.30 pc, issue opens July 9

Adani Enterprises announces Rs 1,000 crore NCDs offering up to 9.30 pc, issue opens July 9

Hansal Mehta recalls his not-to-healthy plan which led to a stunt in his heart

Hansal Mehta recalls his not-to-healthy plan which led to a stunt in his heart

Odisha Cricket Association announces inaugural season of Odisha Pro T20 League

Odisha Cricket Association announces inaugural season of Odisha Pro T20 League

Kareena Kapoor takes a dig at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal designs

Kareena Kapoor takes a dig at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal designs