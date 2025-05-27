May 27, 2025 9:06 PM हिंदी

Apoorva Arora is washing away all her stress at the beaches of Bali

Apoorva Arora is washing away all her stress at the beaches of Bali

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Apoorva Arora, who is known for her work in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Kannada films, is currently on her first solo trip, soaking in the serene beauty of Bali. The actress spoke about her first solo trip, and how the waves at the beaches of Bali are allowing her to wash away all the stress.

The actress recently wrapped up her upcoming project ‘Khamosh Nazar Aate Hai’ in Indore, and is currently on a break to explore the enchanting Indonesian island.

Apoorva has already visited the famous Monkey Forest, where she enjoyed the company of the lively primates, and explored the bustling local markets, indulging in Balinese culture and crafts. As part of her rejuvenating escape, she is also making the most of Bali’s breathtaking beaches, spending time unwinding by the crystal-clear waters and embracing the laid-back island vibes.

Sharing her excitement from Bali, Apoorva told IANS, “This solo trip has been such a beautiful experience so far! Visiting the Monkey Forest was magical, and exploring the local markets was just the cultural immersion I needed”.

She further mentioned, “Now, I’m spending as much time as possible at the beaches, just soaking in the sun and letting the waves wash away all the stress. It’s been truly refreshing”.

Earlier this month, the actress completed the shoot for her upcoming film in Indore, bringing an intensive 20-day schedule to a close.

The actress immersed herself fully into the role during the shoot, which took place at various locations across the city. While the production kept her busy, the actress also made time for a personal spiritual moment.

During her stay, Apoorva paid a quiet visit to the Omkareshwar temple, one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas, reflecting her personal belief and connection with the divine.

Prior to this, Apoorva visited the historic Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman. The iconic site, known as "Kala Pani", holds deep significance in India's struggle for independence.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur to face Newcastle United in South Korea in pre-season matches. Photo credit: Spurs/X

Tottenham Hotspur to face Newcastle Utd in South Korea

Story of rural transformation: From being a Maoist ‘hotspot’ to region’s bright spot

Story of rural transformation: From being a Maoist ‘hotspot’ to region’s bright spot

Delhi come back from two goals down to defend title in extra time in the final of Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground Narainpur (Chhattisgarh) on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Delhi come back from two goals down to defend title

Tom Cruise thanks fans as 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' is off to a great start

Tom Cruise thanks fans as 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' is off to a great start

Sandeepa Dhar urges to normalize conversations around periods

Sandeepa Dhar urges to normalize conversations around periods

Mahaveer takes dominant victory in Race 2 of Italian GT Sprint Championship. Photo credit: Mahaveer Raghunathan/X

Mahaveer takes dominant victory in race 2 of Italian GT Sprint C’ship

Pari Mirza to step into B-town with the underworld drama "Bombay"

Pari Mirza to step into B-town with the underworld drama "Bombay"

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life's rebel anthem O Maara is all about 'No rules. No mercy'

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life's rebel anthem O Maara is all about 'No rules. No mercy'

Lily Allen is drawn to the ‘danger and fear' of new projects

Lily Allen is drawn to the ‘danger and fear' of new projects

India set for above-normal monsoon, boost to agriculture likely

India set for above-normal monsoon; boost to agriculture likely