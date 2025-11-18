Aparshakti Khurana on new song Pahadaan: 'It captures heartfelt nostalgia & deep love I've carried since childhood'

Mumbai Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, along with Savi Kahlon, is set to collaborate again to release their upcoming track ‘Pahadaan’. The track promises to transport listeners straight into the serenity of the hills with a melody that feels both timeless and deeply personal. Adding to the celebration, the song has been released on Aparshakti Khurana’s birthday, making the moment even more special for his fans.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Aparshakti Khurana shares, "The mountains have always felt like home. ‘Pahaadan’ captures that heartfelt nostalgia and deep love I've carried since childhood. Creating this with Savi made everything more meaningful. It wasn't just about making music; it was about sharing pieces of ourselves and crafting something for everyone who's ever felt that powerful, wordless connection to someone special or a place that calls to your soul. When you listen, I hope you feel the same magic that moved us while creating it."

To which Savi Kahlon added, “‘Pahaadan’ is one of those songs that instantly takes you back to cherished memories and fills your heart with warmth. Collaborating with Aparshakti has always been an amazing experience, and making it happen with this track just felt right. He has brought so much soul and depth to the song; it’s the kind of melody that makes you want to close your eyes and lose yourself in the music."

Sharing the song on his social media account, Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Happpy Bdayyyyy To Meeeeeee! Thanks for all the lovely wishes! Dropping my next one on my bday! It’s called PAHAADAN! Bday gift mein aapne kya dena hai aapko pata hiii hai! The blessings, the prayers, the streams, the reels, the feels.”

Talking about the song, 'Pahaadan' takes you on a timeless musical journey of love. With a gentle blend of heartfelt lyrics, warm acoustics and the kind of nostalgic, slow-burning romance, the feeling will linger long after the song ends.

Together Aparshakti Khurana and Savi Kahlon are set to captivate the audience with intricate layers of sounds, love and romance that feel like crisp mountain air, long winding drives and memories waiting to be made.

With its soothing vocals, intricate layers of emotion and a sound that feels both fresh and familiar, ‘Pahaadan’ transports you to the mountains and longing for quiet mornings, reflective nights and every moment in between.

--IANS

rd/