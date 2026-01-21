AP Dhillon meets Linkin Park: Thank you for inspiring me

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon has shared a memorable moment with legendary rock band Linkin Park, expressing gratitude for their lasting influence on his artistic journey.

Taking to Instagram, the “Excuses” hitmaker posted three pictures with the band members and wrote, “Honored to meet these legends, thank you for inspiring me @linkinpark,” accompanied by a guitar emoji.

Formed in 1996, Linkin Park's current lineup consists of vocalist/rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Mike Shinoda, lead guitarist Brad Delson, DJ/turntablist Joe Hahn, bassist Dave Farrell, vocalist Emily Armstrong, and drummer Colin Brittain.

The lineup for the band's first seven studio albums included lead vocalist Chester Bennington and drummer Rob Bourdon; after Bennington's suicide in July 2017, the band endured a seven-year hiatus, during which Bourdon chose to depart from the band.

The rock band's reformation was announced in 2024 along with the addition of Armstrong and Brittain.

Linkin Park rose to international fame with their debut studio album, Hybrid Theory, released in 2000. In the End also gained the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Their second album, Meteora, released in 2003, bringing in more success.

Minutes to Midnight, was their thrid album and was released in 2007, marking a change in sound. By the end of the decade, Linkin Park was among the most successful and popular rock acts.

Linkin Park is one of the best-selling music acts of all time, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. They have won two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, and three World Music Awards.

Talking about Dhillon, he started his journey in music in 2019 with the track christened "Fake" with Shinda Kahlon under their own independent label Run-Up Records. He then appeared on the video, and credited as producer, of the track "Faraar" by Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon.

His single “Deadly” with producer Gminxr, entered the UK Asian chart published by the Official Charts Company, and peaked at number 11 in 2020. The song entered the top 5 on the UK Punjabi chart.

"Droptop" with Gurinder Gill was the singer’s next single. In 2020, he and Gurinder Gill appeared in "Excuses" by Intense, which peaked at number 3 on UK Asian and topped the UK Punjabi chart.

His song “Brown Munde” with Gurinder Gill, Gminxr, and Shinda Kahlon. Nav, Sidhu Moose Wala, Money Musik, Anmol Dalwani and Steel Banglez became a global track giving him instant fame.

In 2021, AP Dhillon and his team performed a live concert for the first time as part of the "Over The Top – The Takeover Tour" in major 6 cities in India. He was the first Punjabi language artist to perform at the 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada with his hit song "Summer High".

--IANS

dc/