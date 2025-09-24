September 24, 2025 3:30 PM हिंदी

AP Dhillon: India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art

AP Dhillon: India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as ‘Excuses’, ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Summer High’ and ‘Insane’, Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon has announced his India Tour ‘One of One’ and said that India will always be the heart of his “inspiration and art.”

The tour marks his third run in India, which is set to kick off in December 2025. The tour will take place in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur.

Talking about the tour, Dhillon said: “India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour.”

“I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together.”

The singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

As part of the upcoming tour and in response to the recent devastation caused by floods in Punjab, AP Dhillon, Team Innovation and BookMyShow have joined forces to create a significant social impact. For every ticket sold on BookMyShow, Rs.100 will be allocated to flood relief efforts in Punjab, along with an option for additional donations in the ticket booking flow.

A portion of the proceeds will also support animal welfare and local businesses, with BookMyShow committing an additional Rs. 25 lakhs towards these relief initiatives.

The tour’s setlist will span AP Dhillon’s greatest hits, including anthems like ‘Brown Munde’ ‘Excuses’, ‘Insane’, ‘Summer High’ and ‘With You’ alongside his latest releases such as ‘Afsos’, ‘STFU’ and ‘Thodi Si Daaru’.

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation stated: “Having witnessed AP Dhillon’s extraordinary stage dynamism and the genuine bond he shares with his fans, we are committed to elevating this tour into an unparalleled celebration of sound and emotion. This endeavour is more than a tour—it is a testament to the enduring relationship between art, culture and audience.”

“In a realm populated by high-profile events, AP Dhillon's tour is distinguished not only by its entertainment value but also by its commitment to social good. This convergence of artistry and community engagement guarantees that it will be an unmissable event for fans.”

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow said: “AP Dhillon’s artistry and global influence have always been rooted in an authentic connection with his fans, and this India tour is a true homecoming of that spirit.”

“Having been part of his journey right from the start, including his very first live performance in India soon after the lockdown lifted, it’s been incredible to witness his evolution into one of the most defining voices of our generation. With this tour, we are proud to create an even larger stage for his music, giving fans across the country the chance to experience the phenomenon first-hand.”

