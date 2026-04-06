Anushka Sharma lauds ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Gripping, immersive, meticulously crafted

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has heaped praise on the makers of the recent box-office ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’.

On Monday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a note for the film’s team.

She wrote, “What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make a almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker. @ranveersingh You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance @actormaddy @rampal72 @therakeshbedi sir and each and every fantastic actor in the film. Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one”.

The actress’ husband, Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli also joined his wife in lauding the team. He wrote, “Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely wow”.

Meanwhile, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes in recent Indian cinema. The response has been overwhelmingly strong across markets. The film has seen extremely high occupancy rates, multiple sold-out shows, cultivating a new market in dubbed versions, indicating pan-India appeal.

Culturally, the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise has evolved into a mass phenomenon. Its blend of hyper-stylized action, nationalism, and star power has resonated strongly with audiences, reflecting current cinematic trends. Viral moments, music, and even off-screen incidents have amplified its reach, turning it into more than just a film, a conversation driver. The sequel solidifies the franchise as a defining force in modern Bollywood spectacle cinema.

However, the film has also riled up one section of the audience with many claiming it to be pro-establishment propaganda.

--IANS

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