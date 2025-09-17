Anupam Kher's mother Dulari says 'PM Modi has the blessings of the elders'

September 17, 2025 5:12 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher often includes his adorable mother Dulari Kher in his social media videos. This time, he treated the netizens with a video of Dulari wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

As Kher informed his mother that it is PM Modi's birthday, she said, "give my wishes to him then".

When Kher asked what he should say, Dulari told her son, "Just tell him my mother sends you wishes. Tell him that before blessing her sons, she sends her blessings to the PM."

"He has the blessings of the elders; may he always remain happy. He is also a son to me, just like you (Kher)," Dulari added.

Earlier today, Kher hailed PM Modi as a role model and a true leader as he wished him on his special day.

The 'Tanvi: The Great' maker posted a video on Instagram saying, “I have known you for many years, dating back to when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and I had come to meet you in your office. You welcomed me warmly. Later, when I arranged a special screening of my film A Wednesday in Ahmedabad, I invited you, and you attended it along with all the ministers and other guests. I found your personality to be unique and genuine. In my line of work, I take pride in being able to understand emotions, and your presence left a lasting impression on me."

“You have been leading the country for the past 11–12 years and have elevated it to new heights. You have become a role model for the youth, middle-aged and elderly. The way you take care of yourself is truly inspiring and gives us strength. I have never seen you appear tired. Watching the Prime Minister of our country walk, whether in India or abroad, is truly a remarkable sight," the actor added.

