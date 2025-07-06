July 06, 2025 2:06 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher shares the ‘most memorable moment’ of his 40-year acting career

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher took to social media to express his joy after receiving a standing ovation for his film “Tanvi The Great” at the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla.

Calling it the 'most memorable moment' of his 40-year career, the veteran actor shared that the screening marked the film’s first showing in India and was attended by young cadets and senior officials, including Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared videos and photos from the event alongside a heartfelt note that read, “Standing Ovation For Tanvi The Great At The National Defence Academy. In my 40 years of career as an actor/entertainer, this has to be the MOST memorable moment of my life!

“It was the first screening of #TanviTheGreat in India at the #NationalDefenceAcademy, Khadakwasla. A place where young cadets are trained to become our Armed Services Officers. So when Honorable VAdm #GurcharanSingh, Comdt, NDA, at the end of the film told cadets that can react to the movie as they wish the whole #HabibullahAuditorium of the #NDA burst into a THUNDEROUS APPLAUSE, which for me went on for an eternity! I only had tears of joy and gratitude. The hardships, the heartbreaks, the tough times, the disappointments, and the difficulties we faced at the @anupamkherstudio were totally worth it!! I don’t know the future of the film, But the present of the film last night was like the brightest sunshine!”

“For me when when more than 2500 cadets and officers of our #ArmedForces stood up to APPLAUD for our #LabourOfLove #TanviTheGreat it was a BLOCKBUSTER moment for us ! Thank you Admiral Singh, all officers and their families and my beloved young cadets for giving wings to our #Tanvi. We are PROUD and Humbled! Jai Hind,” added Anupam Kher.

The film marked the acting debut of Shubhangi and boasted a stellar ensemble cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser, along with special appearances by Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

Helmed by Kher, the emotional drama, produced by Excel Entertainment, was released on July 18, 2025.

