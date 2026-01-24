Anupam Kher sets fitness goals as he flaunts muscles with ‘friend’ Ravi Kishan

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has set major fitness goals as he shared a glimpse of his intense workout session, proudly flaunting his toned muscles alongside friend and co-actor Ravi Kishan.

Radiating energy and discipline, Anupam shared a picture on Instagram of the duo at the gym. In the monochrome image, the two actors could be seen flaunting their beefed up biceps.

Anupam wrote as the caption: “‘PAIN IS TEMPORARY, BUT PRIDE IS FOREVER’. Worked out with my friend and co actor #RaviKishen! Har Har Mahadev! #GymLife #Workout #Fitness (sic).”

Anupam and Ravi are currently busy shooting for the second installment of the 2006 film “Khosla Ka Ghosla”. The first installment released in 2006 and was directed by Dibakar Banerjee, in his directorial debut.

It also stars Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma in the lead roles. The story follows Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhiite and his family's attempt to reclaim their land which has been seized by a builder, Khurana.

On January 13, Anupam said that in his four decade long journey in the entertainment industry, he has never witnessed such massive anticipation for a sequel.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set on his official Instagram handle, Kher wrote, "KHOSLAS ARE BACK AND HOW: I have been in movies now for four decades. But never have I experienced this crazy anticipation for the sequel of any movie (including International) as in the case of #KhoslaKaGhosla2!”

“I wonder what is it that resonates with the magic of this film! Please share with what you think are the REASONS for this excitement from all age groups! I am genuinely curious!! Jai Mata Di! #Sequel #CultClassic. (sic)"

Along with some familiar faces from the original drama, such as Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja, the project will also have on board some new faces this time, like Ravi Kishan.

--IANS

dc/