Anupam Kher says 'You have come a long way' as he wishes Sikandar on his birthday

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher said 'Love and prayers always' as he wished stepson Sikandar Kher on his birthday.

He took to his IG and posted some stills from an award ceremony.

Wishing Sikandar on his special day, Anupam penned, "Happy Birthday dearest #Sikandar! May God give you all the happiness in the world! May you have a long and healthy life! You have come a long way! It is the happiest feeling for me to be on the same stage with you and receive awards! Stay healthy and happy! Love and prayers always! (red heart, flower and Om emojis) #HappyBirthdaySikandar @sikandarkher. (sic)"

For the unaware, Sikandar is Anupam's wife Kirron Kher's son from her first marriage to Gautam Berry. Anupam was also earlier married to actress Madhumalti Kapoor. After the two experienced challenges in their respective marriages, they decided to part ways from their partners and enter into matrimony with each other.

In the meantime, Anupam is presently in Switzerland and has been posting various glimpses from his getaway on social media.

On Tuesday, Kher treated the netizens with some beautiful sneak peeks from his visit to Jungfrau, the highest peak in Europe.

Posing in the middle of the snow at -7°C, Kher expressed his admiration for the grit of Indian actresses who film song sequences in such temperatures wearing chiffon sarees.

The ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor penned, “As I am on my way back to my beautiful country #Bharat, in the next few days I will be posting some of the remaining pics and videos of my trip to Switzerland! Here is one at the snowy peak in #Jungfrau! It is supposed to be the highest peak in Europe! Hats off to all the Indian actresses who did song sequences here in just chiffon Sarees in -7 degrees! That is also dedication! I was finding it difficult to stand there wearing five layers of clothes! Jai Ho! #SwitzerlandDiaries #MagicOfIndianCinema. (sic).”

