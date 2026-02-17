Anupam Kher remembers Oscar winner Robert Duvall, says his ‘work will continue to teach, inspire, and endure’

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Bollywood veteran star Anupam Kher on February 17, paid an emotional tribute to legendary Hollywood star Robert Duvall post his demise, and also remembered him as a ‘master of understated brilliance and profound depth’.

Taking to his social media account, Anupam shared a monochrome image that read “ROBERT DUVALL 1931 – 2026,” mourning the veteran actor’s passing. In his heartfelt note, Anupam further penned a note that reflected on Duvall’s extraordinary craft and the quiet power he brought to the screen.

“IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERT DUVALL….

Robert Duvall was the kind of actor who never needed noise to command attention. Quiet, precise, and profoundly truthful, he brought an extraordinary depth to every role he inhabited. For me, he was always one of the favourites — not because he sought the spotlight, but because he never needed to.”

He added, “From the restrained power of Tom Hagen in The Godfather to the haunting intensity of Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, Duvall created characters that linger long after the screen fades to black. His Oscar-winning performance in Tender Mercies revealed a rare vulnerability, while films like The Apostle and Lonesome Dove showed his fearless commitment to complex, deeply human stories.”

“He was brilliant without flamboyance. Powerful without theatrics. A masterclass in understatement. Actors like Robert Duvall don’t just perform — they become. And in doing so, they quietly raise the standard for all of us who love this craft.”

“Rest in grace. Your work will continue to teach, inspire, and endure. Om Shanti!”

Talking about Robert Duvall, the veteran was widely regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation in Hollywood. The actor was widely known for his impeccable performances in cult classics like “The Godfather,” “Apocalypse Now,” and “Tender Mercies,” for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

According to reports, The Oscar winning actor passed away died peacefully at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, on Sunday, according to a statement sent by his PR agency on behalf of his wife, Luciana.

On his official Facebook account, his wife Luciana Duvall shared a statement that read, “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.”

It further read, “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

She concluded, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she said. "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court."

