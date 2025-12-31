Anupam Kher reflects on growth and awareness on the last day of 2025

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher marked the final day of 2025 with a thoughtful and introspective note.

He reflected on the passage of time, personal growth and deeper self-awareness. Sharing his perspective on how each year quietly settles within us, he spoke about lessons learned, unanswered questions that evolve into understanding, and the idea that time does not change who we are but reveals us. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared an image that read, “The year does not really end--it settles quietly within us. Every unanswered question turns into a deeper understanding. Time does not change who we are, it simply reveals us. The new year is not a new road, but the same journey, walked with a little more awareness #last day.”

For the caption, he simply wrote, “Last day of the year #2025 thoughts!.”

Yesterday, the 70-year-old actor bid goodbye to the year with a few profound words. He took to social media to share a video of himself, reflecting on the year gone by through a heartfelt and meaningful poem. The ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor captioned the post, “We're on almost the last page of 2025!! Some lines … maybe you can relate to some of these!.”

In his heartfelt poem, Anupam Kher reflected on how some dreams were fulfilled over the year, while others were left to be carried forward. He also touched upon moments of hesitation, when people chose to pause and say they were not in the mood. He went on to note that at the start of the year, many life-changing decisions were made with conviction, only for some of them to be met with doubt and regret a few weeks later.

Mistakes, yes, a lot of them, but thank God, they didn't all happen at once. Relationships were also strange, some online every day, others stuck on 'seen' for months. This year has taught that diet starts on Monday and Monday never comes. There will be no magic in the new year, but I hope the alarm will ring a little early and the Wi-Fi will run a little faster. So let's laugh and say goodbye to the past year," he shared.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to 2025 for the many lessons it brought along the way.

“Thank you for the lessons, now take some rest. And to the new year we say - 'less drama, more laughter and a little more use of brain',” the veteran actor concluded.

--IANS

ps/