Anupam Kher: Parents should be allowed to keep doing things, makes them feel alive

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a deeply emotional note recalling a recent meeting with his mother Dulari, offering a heartfelt reflection on parenting, ageing, and the quiet strength of family bonds.

Anupam took to Instagram to share a video featuring himself and his mother, Dulari, who had gifted him two shirts since they last met.

He wrote in the caption: “Kal bahut dino ke baad Mom se mila. Maa gale laga kar emotional ho gayi. Aur mujhe 2 T-shirts di. Mere haath se jab bag zameen par gira aur jab maine use uthaane se mana kiya, to Maa gussa ho gayi aur mujhe achchi khaasi daant mili!”

“(Yesterday, after a long time, I met my mom. She hugged me and got emotional, and she gave me two T-shirts. When the bag slipped from my hand and fell on the ground, and I refused to pick it up, mom got angry and I received a proper scolding!)

According to the veteran actor, parents should be allowed to keep doing everyday tasks, as it gives them a sense of being alive and reassures them that they are physically and mentally fit.

“Darasal, parents ko kaam karte rehne dena chahiye. Unhein apne zinda hone ka ehsaas rehta hai. Unhein lagta hai ki woh shaaririk aur maansik roop se theek hain. (The truth is, parents should be allowed to keep doing things. It makes them feel alive. It reassures them that they are physically and mentally fine),” he mentioned.

He admitted that while children often believe they are being protective and careful, what parents truly need is not to be made to feel old or useless.

“Sometimes we as children feel that we are being protective and careful about them. But what they need is NOT to be made to feel old and useless. Sorry Mata! You actually are the youngest member of our ghar! And that is why #DulariRocks! #MomsAreTheBest #FamilyScane #Ghar,” Anupam concluded the post.

