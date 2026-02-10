Anupam Kher issues warning against impostor social media profiles

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has issued a clarification warning his fans and followers about fake Instagram accounts being created in his name.

Taking to social media, the actor shared a video message urging people to ignore any follow requests from accounts other than his official one.

He wrote in the caption: “IGNORE: “I only have this instagram account. Please ignore any request to follow any other account with my name. Jai Ho!”

Anupam revealed that several of his close friends had reached out to him after receiving follow requests from accounts using his name and profile picture.

In the video, the actor is heard saying: “My dear friends… Some of my friends have sent me a message that someone has opened my account on Instagram AnupamKher30 AnupamPKher30. They have put my profile pictures and videos. They are sending people requests."

The actor added that the confusion prompted him to address the issue publicly so that no one falls prey to impersonation.

“I don't have any such account Ignore them and that's all I wanted to say because some of my close friends have sent me a message asking why I opened another account. So I didn't open it.”

Anupam is currently shooting for the second installment of the 2006 film “Khosla Ka Ghosla!”

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the story follows Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhiite, and his family's attempt to reclaim their land, which has been seized by a builder, Khurana.

The film was screened at the 2006 Kara Film Festival. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 54th National Film Awards. It was remade in 2008 in Tamil and in 2010 in Kannada.

On January 3, Anupam reflected on his cinematic journey on the first day of shooting his 550th film, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

