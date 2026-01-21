January 21, 2026 5:44 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher enjoys some Gali cricket on the sets of his next with Sooraj Barjatya

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) After wrapping up the primary schedule for his forthcoming sequel, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2", veteran actor Anupam Kher has now commenced filming his next with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.

During the shoot, Kher and the team even enjoyed some gali cricket.

Dropping a video of himself playing, Kher penned on social media, "Glimpses of street cricket! Enjoyed playing cricket with the people of unit during shooting of my dear friend and India's best director #SoorajBarjatya! I didn't post the video of the balls I got got clean bowled on !!! Did correct ?? #Cricket #Fun. (sic)"

Back in November last year, Kher posted a video with the 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' maker.

Commemorating the first day of the shoot, the veteran actor even presented Barjatya with an auspicious shawl from Ayodhya.

Calling the filmmaker and 'icon, Kher wrote on his official IG, "ANNOUNCING MY 549th FILM: Delighted to share that my 549th untitled film started today with one and only SOORAJ BARJATYA! Presented him the auspicious shawl which I got from #Ayodhya!."

Looking back on his long collaboration with Barjatya and the Rajshri films, 'Tanvi: The Great' maker went on to add, "Sooraj was #MaheshBhatt Saab’s 5th assistant for my first film #Saaransh! It has been a long, happy, amazing and creatively joyous journey with him. Actually I am an integral part of @rajshrifilms and their family for all these years! As is the tradition, I have the privilege to be in the first shot of the film! Jai Shri Krishna! (Love eyed, Om and red heart emoji) #549th #GodIsKind #LifeIsBeautiful #Blessed.."

Although further details regarding the project, such as the title, cast, and subject of the movie, have been kept under wraps for now, it would be interesting to see what these two have in store for the viewers.

