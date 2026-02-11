Anupam Kher calls 'Special 26' co-star Kajal Aggarwal 'self assured' & 'real'

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher bumped into his 'Special 26' co-star Kajal Aggarwal on a flight as he was on his way to Hyderabad.

Elated about meeting the 'self-assured' & 'real' actress, Kher revealed that during the meet, they ended up enjoying a great conversation about some exciting topics such as film, food, spa destinations, and Kashmiri-in-laws, which interest both of them.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kher uploaded a black and white selfie of the two from the flight, along with a heartfelt note that went, "Met the vivacious and talented Miss. #KajalAggarwal on my way to Hyderabad after a long time! We did #NeerajPandey’s #Special26 together! The conversations in a flight are so much fun. (sic)."

"There are no distractions! No mobile phones! No personal staff to distract you.in fact no dark glasses also! She is so sure of herself and so real. Great conversation about films, food, spa destinations, Kashmiri in laws and her beautiful son! Thank you dearest #Kajal for all the love, warmth and appreciation! Hamesha Khush raho!," the veteran actor added.

Made under the direction of Neeraj Pandey, the 2013 period heist thriller is a cinematic adaptation of the 1987 Opera House heist.

The drama revolves around a team of criminals who pose as CBI officers and conduct raids, robbing politicians and businessmen of their black money. However, they have a real CBI officer on their trail as they decide to pull off their biggest heist yet.

With Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Manoj Bajpayee as the core cast, the project also has Jimmy Sheirgill, Kajal Aggarwal, Rajesh Sharma, Divya Dutta, and Kishor Kadam in supporting roles, along with others.

Turning out to be a commercial success at the box office, "Special 26" was remade in Tamil as "Thaanaa Serndha Koottam", with Suriya playing Akshay Kumar's role.

--IANS

pm/