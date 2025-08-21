Anupam Bhattacharya says playing Colonel Pandey was an honour

Mumbai, Aug 21(IANS) Actor Anupam Bhattacharya's new series, SENA: Guardians of the Nation, produced by and directed by Abhinav Anand features the actor in the role of Colonel Pandey.

The actor who is happy to be associated with the show, said, "I had already seen some of TVF’s projects and noticed a marked difference in their work, from the kind of content they choose to the actors they back. When I got a nod from them after my test, I couldn’t believe my luck."

"At that point, I wasn’t even aware of the length or the nature of my role, nor did I ask, because I was so excited to be part of the project. Later, I realized that playing Colonel Pandey was not only creatively satisfying but also an honor," he added.

"TVF is known for its detailing and research, so one can trust the authenticity and brilliance of the storytelling," he further stated. For SENA, the team had an army consultant on board to ensure the authenticity of the story. Adding light to the same, Anupam said, "This is the story of bravery from the diaries of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR). An army consultant was involved in ensuring that every detail stayed true to reality, which sets this show apart from its contemporaries." What about the preparation? "I went through workshops and had direct interactions with army personnel who were also part of certain sequences. This helped me immensely in preparing for my character, Colonel Pandey," Anupam ended.

--IANS

rd/