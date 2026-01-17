Anup Jalota refutes AR Rahman’s claims of getting less work in Bollywood due to communal reasons

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Singer Anup Jalota has refuted music maestro A.R. Rahman’s recent remarks regarding the slowing down of his work in the Hindi film industry due to communal reasons.

Talking about Rahman's creative journey, Jalota said that he has done the work of 25 years within a span of just 5 years.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Jalota was asked to comment on Rahman's claim about getting less work in Bollywood due to communal reasons.

Reacting to this, Jalota said, "This is absolutely not true. He has done the work of 25 years in just five years. What more can be said? He has done a lot of work and delivered many excellent projects."

During a recent interaction with BBC Asian Network, Rahman stated that the reasons often reach him indirectly. Tagging it as “Chinese whispers", the Oscar-winner said, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face.”

“It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family," he added.

Renowned playback singer, Shaan, dismissed any communal notion in Rahman's statement, saying that, “I am standing in front of you and I am not getting much work.”

Speaking to IANS, he shared, “I have been singing for so many years and I am also not getting much work. But I don't go into it much because I feel it is a personal thing. Everyone has their own thoughts and likes. And how much work we should get is not in our hands.”

“Whatever work you get, do it well. Whatever work Mr. Rahman gets, it is his signature style. It is amazing that he is a composer and his fans have not decreased, they are increasing. So if there was any such thing," Shaan added.

