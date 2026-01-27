January 27, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

Anu Malik shares amusing anecdote about Akshay Kumar gifting him his lost watch

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Music composer Anu Malik recently recalled a humorous and heartwarming incident involving Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar that left him both emotional and amused.

Sharing the anecdote, Anu said the two were travelling together for a show when he realised that his expensive watch, which he was very proud of, had gone missing.

Talking about the incident, Anu shared: “We were travelling for a show, and I had bought myself a really nice watch. I was very proud of it — I love watches, like everyone else. One day, I suddenly realised my watch was missing. I usually keep it in the same place, but it just wasn’t there. I started panicking.”

“That’s when Akshay came up to me and said, ‘Don’t worry, these things happen in life. You’ve been doing such great work for me, you’ve composed such wonderful songs for my films, and I love you very much.’ I was really touched. I told him, ‘I worked very hard to buy that watch.’”

“He calmly replied, ‘Don’t stress, these things happen.’”

The music composer said: “The next day, Akshay came to me with a beautifully wrapped package, complete with lovely ribbons."

"He said, ‘Anu, for all the amazing work you’ve done for me and for creating such great songs, I want to give you a gift.’ I became emotional and asked him what it was. He said, ‘Since your watch got lost, I thought I’d buy you a new one.’”

He added: I was thrilled and thought, ‘Wow, I’m getting a nice new watch.’ But when I opened the package and saw the watch, I just kept staring at it. It looked so familiar—I felt like I’d seen it before, but I couldn’t quite place it. Later, I realised that Akshay had taken my own watch and was simply returning it to me,” he added, laughing.

Anu Malik will be present on Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar. The show will premiere on January 27 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

