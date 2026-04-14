Anu Aggarwal says ‘films weren’t the plan’, recalls how ‘Aashiqui’ happened to her

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Former actress Anu Aggarwal has revealed that for her, “films were never the plan” and that the Mahesh Bhatt-directorial “Aashiqui”, which released in 1990, happened to her.

Crediting the film for changing her life “overnight”, Anu took to Instagram, where she shared a collage of pictures featuring her and her co-star Rahul Roy. She mentioned that she was on her way back to Paris, when Aashiqui came to her.

She wrote in the caption section, “I didn’t enter films the way it may seem. In retrospect, films were never the plan. I was on my way back to Paris— wrapping up work in India before returning to modeling. That’s when Aashiqui came to me.”

Anu revealed that she said yes “for a short schedule.”

“Three months— and I would be back. But one film changed everything overnight. The media called me a ‘reluctant actor’. They came to me,” Anu wrote.

Aashiqui is a musical romantic drama film. The first installment of the Aashiqui series, the film is known for its music, with composer duo Nadeem–Shravan.

The film follows an aspiring singer who meets a beautiful woman unexpectedly in a police station. He chases after her, and eventually they start dating each other, but they have to deal with many problems thereafter.

A sequel to the film, Aashiqui 2, with a completely new theme, directed by Mohit Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

After her debut in 1990, Anu appeared in a string of Hindi films, including Ghazab Tamasha, King Uncle, Khal-Naaikaa, The Cloud Door, Janam Kundli, and Ram Shastra.

Her last release was Return of Jewel Thief, which released in 1996. Directed by Ashok Tyagi, the film was a sequel to the 1967 film Jewel Thief, that starred Ashok Kumar and Dev Anand who reprise their roles in this film. The film's cast also includes Dharmendra, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shirodka, and Madhoo.

The actress in 1999 was injured in a serious car accident. After which, she was in a coma for almost 29 days, which left her with no memory of her earlier life.

--IANS

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