November 06, 2025 1:05 AM हिंदी

Anthony Hopkins says he ‘lost everything’ during California wildfires

Anthony Hopkins says he ‘lost everything’ during California wildfires

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Acting legend Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared that he "lost everything" in the devastating wildfires in California earlier this year.

‘The Silence of The Lambs’ star was among the most famous faces caught up in the disaster back in January when his home in the Pacific Palisades burned to the ground, but he remains thankful he and his wife, Stella, were away at the time and their beloved pet cats were not caught up in the disaster, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘The Guardian’ newspaper, "It was a bit of a calamity. We’re thankful that no one was hurt, and we got our cats and our little family into the clear. We lost everything, but you think, ‘Oh well, at least we are alive’. I feel sorry for the thousands of people who have been really affected. People who were way past retirement age, and had worked hard over the years and now … nothing”.

The acclaimed film star has lived in the US for decades and he insisted he has no regrets about making his home in California despite the dangers.

He said, "(People said) 'Are you selling out?’ I said, ‘No, I just like the climate and to get a suntan’. But I like Los Angeles. I’ve had a great life here”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 87-year-old actor and his wife are now renting a property in nearby Brentwood and they are selling off the site of their former home at a loss.

Hopkins splashed out $6.6 million for one house in Pacific Palisades in 2018 and then bought the neighbouring property for $6 million the following year to combine them into one huge estate, but he recently put the plots up for sale for a total of $6.4 million.

The two properties will again be divided, with what was originally the pricier home, complete with a swimming pool, listed for $2.55 million and the other priced at $3.85 million.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Courts are not just buildings but symbols of democratic values: CJI Gavai

Courts are not just buildings but symbols of democratic values: CJI Gavai

From Kadapa to Women’s ODI World Cup glory: The N Sree Charani Story

From Kadapa to Women’s ODI World Cup glory: The N Sree Charani Story

Varanasi dazzles in divine splendour as Dev Deepawali lights up Ganga (Photo: X handle @narendramodi/IANS)

Varanasi dazzles in divine splendour as Dev Deepawali lights up Ganga

Anthony Hopkins says he ‘lost everything’ during California wildfires

Anthony Hopkins says he ‘lost everything’ during California wildfires

BTS star Jung Kook’s ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ exhibition arrives in India for fans

BTS star Jung Kook’s ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ exhibition arrives in India for fans

Fake passport scam: ED says Bengal businessman travelled abroad 900 times in 10 years

Fake passport scam: ED says Bengal businessman travelled abroad 900 times in 10 years

Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Gurudwara with Taimur & Jeh; husband Saif Ali Khan gives it a miss

Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Gurudwara with Taimur & Jeh; husband Saif Ali Khan gives it a miss

PM Modi congratulates Amul and IFFCO for securing top global ranking for cooperatives

PM Modi congratulates Amul and IFFCO for securing top global rankings for cooperatives

Women’s ODI WC winning Indian team to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday

Women’s ODI WC winning Indian team to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday

Priyanka Chopra wishes BIL Kevin Jonas on his birthday with an adorable picture featuring Malti Marie, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra wishes BIL Kevin Jonas on his birthday with an adorable picture featuring Malti Marie, Nick Jonas