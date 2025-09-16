September 16, 2025 12:19 PM हिंदी

Anshuman Jha unveils six new films as his production banner turns 10

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) As his production banner turned 10-years-old, actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha announced a slate of six-films over the next 12 months.

Three films from the slate are set to release theatrically over the next six months and the other three will go into production. The line-up kicks off with Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli” followed by Harish Vyas’s heartwarming father-son coming off age tale “Hari Ka Om” and lastly sequel “Lakadbaggha 2” which wrapped shoot earlier this year

“Independent film making is about faith and fire,” said Anshuman, actor, producer, and founder of First Ray Films.

Coming up in 2026 include three fresh productions such as "Bajrangi" with auteur Parth Saurabh and the debut feature “Ovi & The Monk” from Emerson Boston Graduate Jasraj Padhaye.

⁠Bajrangi is set in the heartland of Bihar, this raw and earthy drama redefines the meaning of service in a changing India, offering a fresh lens on tradition and duty.

Meanwhile, Ovi & The Monk tells the tale of a brave young boy(Ovi), who in the wake of his father’s loss during the pandemic, treks across the Himalayas to reunite a stranded dog (Monk) with its owner discovering compassion, courage, and duty along the way.

The third is a new 'untitled' genre feature set in Mumbai at the cusp of the millennium with an award-winning firebrand Indian film maker about twins.

Speaking on the milestone, Anshuman said: “I have always believed that films don't fail, budgets fail. For us to have survived for over a decade is a testament to the audiences who are willing to embrace stories that are fresh, disruptive, and honest.”

He said he is “deeply grateful to our investors whose faith has kept us going - their belief proves that films can not only make a cultural impact but also be a profitable game in the long run, much like what A24 has shown globally.”

Anshuman added: “My hope is to turn it into an ecosystem that survives beyond me. We aren't creating projects, we are creating honest cinema - in collaboration with talent from all around the globe - which will stand the test of time - hopefully. Our slate is bold, disruptive & hopefully unforgettable.”

The production house First Ray Films has previously given Social Media thriller “Mona_Darling”, LGBTQ+ road trip film “Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele” animal-lover vigilante actioner “Lakadbaggha” .

