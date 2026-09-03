Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav explore the complex father-son rivalry in ‘Om Ka Hari’ trailer

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film “Om Ka Hari” have unveiled its trailer on social media.

It offers a glimpse into a compelling father-son relationship marked by differences, conflicts, and contrasting perspectives. The film features Anshuman Jha and veteran actor Raghubir Yadav in the lead roles. The trailer shares a glimpse into the strained yet affectionate bond between the father and son as they embark on a journey together. Along the way, viewers are introduced to their larger family and the chaos that becomes part of their lives.

Speaking about playing Hari Prasad, Raghubir Yadav said, “A father and son can disagree about almost everything and still be deeply connected. Hari thinks he is going to Varanasi to prepare for death. What he doesn't realize is that the journey is going to make him look at his life. He is stubborn, opinionated, and sometimes completely impossible, but beneath all of that is a father who loves, just doesn't know how to express it. That is where much of the humor and emotion in the film comes from. The relationship is very recognizable because these conflicts exist in nearly every family.”

Anshuman Jha, who plays Om, shared, “What makes Om Ka Hari special is that it doesn't romanticize family. Sometimes the person you fight with the most is also the person you love the most. Om is not someone who easily accepts what his father says or does, and that is what makes their relationship complicated. He loves his father but hasn't seen an example on how to express it. The journey to Varanasi forces them to spend time together in a way they perhaps never have before.”

Soni Razdan, who plays a key role in the film, added, “Om Ka Hari” is that rare film about a dysfunctional family that, despite all the chaos, conflicts, and complications, somehow manages to hold itself together. Because sometimes, family doesn’t have to be perfect to work—it just has to be there.”

Filmmaker Harish Vyas mentioned, “I have always been fascinated by the different ways we experience love, and especially by the ways we fail to express it. With Om Ka Hari, I wanted to explore the one relationship where saying ‘I love you’ can somehow feel the most difficult—between a father and his son.”

“Om Ka Hari” marks the third collaboration between Anshuman Jha and director Harish Vyas. The family dramedy also features Ayesha Kapur in a key role. The film will hit theatres on September 18.

--IANS

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