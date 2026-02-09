Anshula shares a glimpse of sister Sonam Kapoor performing baby shower 'pooja' with husband

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister and Sonam Kapoor's cousin, Anshula Kapoor, shared a glimpse of sister Sonam's traditional baby shower ceremony on social media.

The Instagram post shows the 'Raanjhanaa' actress performing the baby shower 'pooja' with husband Anand Ahuja ahead of the arrival of their second child.

The photos and videos published by Anshula further show her posing in a beautiful ethnic attire as she faces the camera with cousin Rhea Kapoor and fiance Rohan Thakkar.

"An evening full of love, little rituals and very full hearts...Most precious @sonamkapoor @anandahuja (sic)," Anshula captioned the post.

Sonam and Anand hosted a star-studded baby shower on Sunday, which was attended by the who's who from Bollywood.

From veteran actress Shabana Azmi to Kareena Kapoor Khan, to cousins, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam's baby shower at her Mumbai residence was a star-studded affair, which was also attended by other members of the Kapoor clan.

For the special occasion, the mom-to-be looked absolutely stunning in a pastel green-coloured lehenga with delicate gold embroidery. She accessorized her look with a multi-layered gold necklace, vintage gold jhumkis, and traditional kadhas.

Sonam decided to tie her hair in a centre-parted, slicked-back top knot.

Talking about her makeup, the 'Neerja' actress was seen with subtle smoky eye shadow, tinted cheeks, a dark lip shade, glowing highlighter, and some soft contouring.

Sonam announced her second pregnancy on social media back in November 2025.

She dropped a picture of herself dressed in a hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The photo, which had the mom-to-be lovingly holding on to her baby bump, was captioned, “MOTHER.”

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja back in 2018 in a grand ceremony in the presence of their family and friends.

In 2022, the couple welcomed their firstborn, son Vayu.

