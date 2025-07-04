July 04, 2025 12:02 AM हिंदी

Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to longtime partner Rohan Thakkar

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Social media personality Anshula Kapoor, who is also the sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, has made it official with her man, Rohan Thakkar.

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures, capturing the moments when Rohan put a ring to her finger, and what followed after.

She also penned a long note in the caption detailing the proposal. She wrote, “We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15AM. We spoke until 6am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time”.

She further mentioned that somehow she felt “the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic”.

She added, “Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home. I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words. Because since 2022, it’s always been you. I’m engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES. (First meal after had to be shake shack because our first conversation was around the love of the shroom burger! IYKYK)”.

Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his late wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. She was recently evicted from the streaming reality show ‘The Traitors’. The show, which streams on Prime Video crowned Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther as the winners of the first season.

