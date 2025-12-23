Another dark chapter unfolding in B'desh: Canadian MP condemns mob lynching of Hindu man

Ottawa, Dec 23 (IANS) Canadian Conservative Party MP Shuv Majumdar strongly condemned the brutal mob lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, saying the incident underscored that forces of hatred and extremism remain unchecked across the South Asian nation.

Taking to X, Majumdar said, "Another dark chapter is unfolding in Bangladesh, unleashing the familiar pain of generational trauma. The brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das -- a young Hindu factory worker beaten to death by a mob, his body desecrated and set ablaze from a tree -- over alleged blasphemy reminds us that the forces of hatred and extremism have not been contained."

"This horrific act in Mymensingh echoes the anarchy and atrocities that descended more than fifty years ago," he said.

The Canadian MP asserted that religious minorities in Bangladesh -- Bengali Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and others -- continue to face targeted violence "deeply reminiscent of past pogroms".

He cited reports of thousands of incidents since the political upheaval of August 2024 in Bangladesh, with hundreds persisting into 2025, including attacks on homes, businesses, temples, and places of worship; murders, sexual assaults, abductions, and forced displacements.

Majumdar further said that although the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has condemned individual acts and announced arrests, the pattern of persecution persists, fueled by radical elements emboldened in the vacuum of stable governance.

He stated that all Bangladeshi Bengalis deserve equal protection, citizenship, and freedom from oppression, whether from corrupt authorities of the past or the chaos of rampaging extremist mobs in current times.

Majumdar called for an immediate end to the pogroms against Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and all minorities, and for accountability from the Yunus government.

"We must advocate tirelessly for human rights, religious freedom, and accountability, no matter how uncomfortable it makes those who excuse extremism under the guise of political change, those in the media that fail to reflect reality, and those at the United Nations, too obsessed with equivalencies to call out violence and religious extremism," he noted.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar also warned of what she described as a troubling pattern of violence and persecution targeting religious minorities in the country.

In a statement, Rajkumar said she was "deeply disturbed by the ongoing violence against Bangladesh's Hindu minority", citing the killing of Das as the most recent and brutal example.

"The horrific mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das underscores a troubling pattern of violence against Hindus and religious minorities in Bangladesh," Rajkumar said. "We must stand together -- from Queens to across the globe -- for human rights, justice, and religious freedom."

--IANS

scor/sd/